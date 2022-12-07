Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.90.

EUXTF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Euronext from €77.00 ($81.05) to €78.00 ($82.11) in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Euronext from €101.00 ($106.32) to €94.00 ($98.95) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Euronext from €103.70 ($109.16) to €91.50 ($96.32) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Euronext in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Euronext Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Euronext stock traded down $2.73 on Wednesday, hitting $74.65. 466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.58. Euronext has a 52 week low of $59.15 and a 52 week high of $106.47.

About Euronext

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

