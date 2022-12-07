European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Shares Acquired by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,745,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 638,615 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.75% of European Wax Center worth $30,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWCZ. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in European Wax Center in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in European Wax Center by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in European Wax Center by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in European Wax Center by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,082,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,992,000 after purchasing an additional 329,614 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

European Wax Center Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of European Wax Center stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.42. 5,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,203. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. European Wax Center, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $33.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.84. The company has a market cap of $916.39 million, a PE ratio of 63.09, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

European Wax Center Company Profile

EWCZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on European Wax Center from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on European Wax Center from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on European Wax Center from $39.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on European Wax Center from $28.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

(Get Rating)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.