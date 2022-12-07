Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Stock Position Raised by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 83.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,845 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of Everi worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Everi by 7,296.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Everi by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Everi stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.77. 42,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,989. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 2.35. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.23.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

