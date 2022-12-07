EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 27,381 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 514,095 shares.The stock last traded at $33.73 and had previously closed at $33.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EVO Payments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

EVO Payments Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EVO Payments ( NASDAQ:EVOP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.65 million.

In other news, insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $117,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,864.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $350,665. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EVO Payments

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 8.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 3.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. 57.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

Featured Articles

