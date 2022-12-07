Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stake Lowered by D1 Capital Partners L.P.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,154,637 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,458,006 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group comprises 13.8% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. D1 Capital Partners L.P. owned 3.92% of Expedia Group worth $583,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 412.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 917,414 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $83,631,000 after purchasing an additional 738,265 shares in the last quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at about $3,224,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 58,037 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 16,280 shares in the last quarter. Inherent Group LP acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter worth about $5,746,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 309.5% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 77,093 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 58,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded down $6.25 on Wednesday, reaching $90.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,659. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.53. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.02 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.21.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.