Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.38

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 738 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Expensify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Expensify from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Expensify from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

Expensify Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $585.59 million and a PE ratio of -7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44.

Insider Transactions at Expensify

Institutional Trading of Expensify

In other news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,561,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,360,047.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Expensify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $761,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in Expensify in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,331,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Expensify in the second quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Expensify in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Expensify by 13.4% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 133,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 15,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

