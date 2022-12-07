Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 10.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 79,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 87,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Falco Resources from C$0.60 to C$0.40 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Falco Resources alerts:

Falco Resources Trading Up 8.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.31 million and a P/E ratio of -12.00.

About Falco Resources

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of Québec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Falco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.