Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 25th.

Fanuc Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FANUY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.19. The stock had a trading volume of 486,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,563. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.42. Fanuc has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $21.93.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

