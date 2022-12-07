Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Down 6.7%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.59 and last traded at $4.70. 254,871 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 16,953,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Farfetch from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Farfetch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farfetch

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $593.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.27 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 58.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 24,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farfetch

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.