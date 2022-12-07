F&C Investment Trust PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 3.20 (LON:FCIT)

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

F&C Investment Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FCIT traded up GBX 0.95 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 903.95 ($11.02). 223,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,986. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 903.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 871.37. The company has a market capitalization of £4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 521.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. F&C Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 767.21 ($9.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 953 ($11.62).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Beatrice Hollond bought 115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 859 ($10.47) per share, with a total value of £987.85 ($1,204.55). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 235 shares of company stock valued at $207,657.

F&C Investment Trust Company Profile

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

