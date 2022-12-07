Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Declares $0.75 Dividend

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ferguson Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LON:FERG traded up GBX 72 ($0.88) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 9,856 ($120.18). 514,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,035. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8,602 ($104.89) and a fifty-two week high of £136.40 ($166.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9,686.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9,682.02. The firm has a market cap of £20.47 billion and a PE ratio of 1,205.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FERG shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £114 ($139.01) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a £125 ($152.42) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($121.45) to GBX 9,630 ($117.42) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of £129.29 ($157.65).

Insider Activity

About Ferguson

In other Ferguson news, insider Bill Brundage sold 5,070 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,426 ($114.94), for a total value of £477,898.20 ($582,731.62).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

