Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.33% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 789,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,189,000 after acquiring an additional 56,810 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 783,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,892,000 after acquiring an additional 236,522 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 752,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 491,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,252,000 after buying an additional 24,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 324,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,058,000 after buying an additional 64,387 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FSTA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.75. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,390. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.30 and its 200-day moving average is $43.71. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $49.03.

