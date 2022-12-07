Filecoin Market Cap Tops $1.52 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 6th. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for $4.57 or 0.00026820 BTC on major exchanges. Filecoin has a market cap of $1.52 billion and approximately $98.06 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 332,143,176 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars.

