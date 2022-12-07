Financial Survey: InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) vs. Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) and InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.1% of Nyxoah shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of InfuSystem shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of InfuSystem shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nyxoah and InfuSystem, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nyxoah 0 1 3 0 2.75 InfuSystem 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Nyxoah currently has a consensus target price of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 325.82%. Given Nyxoah’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nyxoah is more favorable than InfuSystem.

Nyxoah has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InfuSystem has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nyxoah and InfuSystem’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nyxoah $1.01 million 123.71 -$32.68 million N/A N/A InfuSystem $102.38 million 1.67 $1.42 million $0.01 828.83

InfuSystem has higher revenue and earnings than Nyxoah.

Profitability

This table compares Nyxoah and InfuSystem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nyxoah N/A N/A N/A InfuSystem 0.28% 0.63% 0.30%

Summary

InfuSystem beats Nyxoah on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nyxoah

(Get Rating)

Nyxoah S.A., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

About InfuSystem

(Get Rating)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states. The company also sells, rents, and leases new and pre-owned pole-mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps, and other durable medical equipment; sells treatment-related consumables; and provides biomedical recertification, maintenance, and repair services for oncology practices, as well as other alternate site settings comprising home care and home infusion providers, skilled nursing facilities, pain centers, hospital market, and others. In addition, it offers local and field-based customer support, as well as operates pump service and repair centers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.