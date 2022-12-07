First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Stock Price Down 6.8%

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.01 and last traded at $14.01. 33,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,754,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First BanCorp. Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.86 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 32.11%. First BanCorp.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First BanCorp.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $316,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 231,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,097.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBP. KBC Group NV raised its position in First BanCorp. by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 284,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 77,270 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 486,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

