First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Trading 3.8% Higher

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) traded up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.34 and last traded at $9.22. 57,792 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,310,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AG. HC Wainwright upped their target price on First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup set a $8.00 price target on First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$11.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

First Majestic Silver Trading Up 4.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.88.

First Majestic Silver Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Majestic Silver

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.0061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.13%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 549,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,329 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,533 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,253,000 after buying an additional 226,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. 30.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

