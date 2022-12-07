First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 50,117 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 592,996 shares.The stock last traded at $124.00 and had previously closed at $125.26.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.37.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $111,333,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 1,187,726.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,900,000 after buying an additional 534,477 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $18,996,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $11,409,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 172.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,843,000 after buying an additional 74,027 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

