First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,706 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,422,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,905,000 after acquiring an additional 339,609 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,779,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,041,000 after acquiring an additional 298,068 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after acquiring an additional 594,694 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,931,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,296,000 after acquiring an additional 474,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,445,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,843,000 after acquiring an additional 33,269 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $47.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,181. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.92. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $50.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

