Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) CFO Sells $1,276,800.00 in Stock

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $1,276,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,016,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Five Below Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of FIVE traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $180.59. 843,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,927. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Five Below by 29.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Five Below by 1.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 3.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIVE. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $184.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.79.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

