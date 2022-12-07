Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Position Decreased by Corvex Management LP

Corvex Management LP decreased its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,638 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 930,206 shares during the period. Five9 comprises 3.4% of Corvex Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Corvex Management LP owned 0.84% of Five9 worth $53,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 9.4% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 153,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 7.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its position in Five9 by 78.9% during the first quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,840,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in Five9 by 16.2% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,499,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,569,000 after acquiring an additional 208,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Five9 by 33.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 319,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,220,000 after acquiring an additional 80,063 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIVN. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Five9 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.32.

Five9 Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

FIVN traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.14. 15,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $144.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.54.

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $196,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at $874,574.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $196,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at $874,574.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $26,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,818.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,756 shares of company stock worth $278,926 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five9 Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Stories

