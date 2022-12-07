Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Shares Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating) by 282.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439,641 shares during the quarter. Flame Acquisition accounts for about 1.2% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Flame Acquisition were worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLME. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flame Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Flame Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Flame Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $418,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in Flame Acquisition by 9.9% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 89,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flame Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

FLME stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.09. 40,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,609. Flame Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86.

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies.

