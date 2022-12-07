FlatQube Trading Down 10% Over Last Week (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One FlatQube token can currently be purchased for about $1.81 or 0.00010709 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FlatQube has a market capitalization of $27.01 million and $7,695.15 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FlatQube has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,949,502 tokens. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 1.85449266 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $13,505.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

