FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Acquired by Clear Sky Advisers LLC

Clear Sky Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) by 413.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,900 shares during the quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC owned about 0.11% of FLEX LNG worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLNG. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FLNG shares. Danske upgraded FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Pareto Securities downgraded FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.00.

FLEX LNG Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE FLNG traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $34.40. 12,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,482. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.21.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). FLEX LNG had a net margin of 59.26% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $91.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.70 million. Research analysts predict that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.