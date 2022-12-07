Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,206 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,381 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Foot Locker worth $12,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 25.4% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 83,924 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,981 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,788 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth $1,008,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2.1% in the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 28,690 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 49,932 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 26,516 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 9,739 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $380,113.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,740,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,264,759.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $260,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 9,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $380,113.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,740,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,264,759.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 557,380 shares of company stock valued at $18,395,121. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FL shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of Foot Locker stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $47.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 36.45%.

Foot Locker Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.