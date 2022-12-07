Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Position Increased by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,915 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,132 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 11.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 11.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 12.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at $650,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.56. The stock had a trading volume of 61,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,968,525. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.38 and its 200 day moving average is $55.86. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The stock has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTNT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.61.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.