Franklin Street Properties (FSP) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) is one of 330 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Franklin Street Properties to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Franklin Street Properties and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Street Properties $209.36 million $92.72 million 3.71 Franklin Street Properties Competitors $788.69 million $171.63 million 16.58

Franklin Street Properties’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Street Properties. Franklin Street Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Dividends

Franklin Street Properties has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Street Properties’ peers have a beta of 1.14, suggesting that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Franklin Street Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Franklin Street Properties pays out 5.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.4% and pay out 128.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.0% of Franklin Street Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Franklin Street Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Franklin Street Properties and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Street Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Franklin Street Properties Competitors 2140 11694 13240 296 2.43

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 20.49%. Given Franklin Street Properties’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Franklin Street Properties has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Street Properties and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Street Properties 49.20% 10.72% 6.24% Franklin Street Properties Competitors 16.48% -73.74% 2.49%

Summary

Franklin Street Properties peers beat Franklin Street Properties on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

