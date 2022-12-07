freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.70

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRTAF. UBS Group upgraded freenet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on freenet from €23.00 ($24.21) to €24.00 ($25.26) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on freenet from €32.00 ($33.68) to €27.00 ($28.42) in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, freenet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.34.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

