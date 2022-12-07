Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.85

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.85 and last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 63577 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.
A number of research analysts recently commented on FRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Frontline from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Frontline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Folketrygdfondet boosted its holdings in Frontline by 10,513.0% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 10,740,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontline by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,717,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,567,000 after acquiring an additional 214,352 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Frontline by 345.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,535,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517,554 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in Frontline by 282.2% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 3,603,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Frontline by 165.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,984,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
