Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.85

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.85 and last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 63577 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Frontline from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Frontline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $208.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 22.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Folketrygdfondet boosted its holdings in Frontline by 10,513.0% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 10,740,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontline by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,717,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,567,000 after acquiring an additional 214,352 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Frontline by 345.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,535,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517,554 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in Frontline by 282.2% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 3,603,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Frontline by 165.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,984,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

