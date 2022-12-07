Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Down 5.9%

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.28 and last traded at $12.35. Approximately 100,113 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,045,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on FRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Frontline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Frontline from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.
Frontline Trading Down 6.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Frontline by 3,051.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Frontline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 26.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Frontline Company Profile
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Frontline (FRO)
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.