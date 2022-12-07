Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Down 5.9%

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.28 and last traded at $12.35. Approximately 100,113 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,045,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Frontline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Frontline from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Frontline had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $208.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Frontline by 3,051.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Frontline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 26.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

