FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA) Shares Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 521,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FTAC Athena Acquisition were worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,421,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,927,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,356,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $693,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FTAC Athena Acquisition alerts:

FTAC Athena Acquisition Stock Performance

FTAA remained flat at $10.05 on Wednesday. 6,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Company Profile

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Athena Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Athena Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.