FUNToken Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. FUNToken has a market cap of $70.01 million and $2.05 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FUNToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

