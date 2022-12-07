Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Receives $55.72 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.72.

FUTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. CLSA upgraded Futu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Futu from $58.00 to $64.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Futu from $60.60 to $51.50 in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Futu

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Futu by 596.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Futu by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 19.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Futu Trading Down 5.1 %

About Futu

FUTU stock traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.80. The stock had a trading volume of 22,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,238. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.62. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.55. Futu has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $70.52.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

