FY2022 EPS Estimates for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Increased by Analyst

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 30th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VNOM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.78.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Down 3.5 %

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $31.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average is $30.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.92. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $19.19 and a 52-week high of $36.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Insider Activity at Viper Energy Partners

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $143,501.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 822,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,752,630.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 999,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,943,190 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 20.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 2.2% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 19,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 6.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 4.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 4.8% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Recommended Stories

