FY2023 EPS Estimates for DIAGNOS Inc. Lowered by Analyst (CVE:ADK)

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DIAGNOS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 30th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for DIAGNOS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share.

DIAGNOS Price Performance

Shares of DIAGNOS stock opened at C$0.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.19. DIAGNOS has a 12 month low of C$0.13 and a 12 month high of C$0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.85 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.

See Also

