G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Trading 7.5% Higher

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) shares were up 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.49 and last traded at $15.40. Approximately 103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.33.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of G. Willi-Food International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.
G. Willi-Food International Trading Up 4.0 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.23. The company has a market cap of $745 million, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.55.
G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.
