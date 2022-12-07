G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Trading 7.5% Higher

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) shares were up 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.49 and last traded at $15.40. Approximately 103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of G. Willi-Food International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get G. Willi-Food International alerts:

G. Willi-Food International Trading Up 4.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.23. The company has a market cap of $745 million, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.55.

G. Willi-Food International Cuts Dividend

About G. Willi-Food International

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. G. Willi-Food International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

(Get Rating)

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for G. Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G. Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.