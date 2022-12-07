Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Purchased by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,034 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Galapagos worth $28,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $416,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 83.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Galapagos by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,103,000 after buying an additional 164,912 shares during the last quarter. 19.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Galapagos from €60.00 ($63.16) to €50.00 ($52.63) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Galapagos in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Galapagos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Galapagos from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.88. 6,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,099. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.23. Galapagos NV has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $72.11.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

