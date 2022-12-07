GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) were down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €39.34 ($41.41) and last traded at €39.52 ($41.60). Approximately 178,228 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 492,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €39.86 ($41.96).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($44.21) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($44.21) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($29.47) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.58) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($40.00) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €35.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

