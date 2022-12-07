General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Announces $1.26 Quarterly Dividend

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 1.26 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%.

General Dynamics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 25 years. General Dynamics has a payout ratio of 36.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect General Dynamics to earn $14.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE GD traded down $2.07 on Wednesday, hitting $246.21. 894,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,531. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $197.03 and a twelve month high of $256.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. Analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 158.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 294.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $218,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

