George Kurian Sells 4,500 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NetApp Stock Performance

NTAP traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.98. 2,254,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,103. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.94 and its 200 day moving average is $68.76.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 30.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 12.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in NetApp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in NetApp by 7.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,892 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in NetApp by 4.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.90.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.