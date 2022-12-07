GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Up to $10.95

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.95, but opened at $11.20. GH Research shares last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 211 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

GH Research Stock Down 1.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.61.

Institutional Trading of GH Research

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. Sell-side analysts forecast that GH Research PLC will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in GH Research by 69.8% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,827,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,292,000 after buying an additional 1,983,573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in GH Research by 16.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 159,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 22,392 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GH Research during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of GH Research by 373.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GH Research Company Profile

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

