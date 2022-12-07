GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Up to $10.95

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.95, but opened at $11.20. GH Research shares last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 211 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on GH Research in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Get GH Research alerts:

GH Research Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GH Research

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. On average, research analysts forecast that GH Research PLC will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GH Research by 249.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GH Research by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,827,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,292,000 after buying an additional 1,983,573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of GH Research by 31,790.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in GH Research by 373.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

GH Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.