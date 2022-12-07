GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Up to $10.95

Dec 7th, 2022

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRSGet Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.95, but opened at $11.20. GH Research shares last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 211 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on GH Research in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

GH Research Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.61.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. On average, research analysts forecast that GH Research PLC will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GH Research

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GH Research by 249.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GH Research by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,827,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,292,000 after buying an additional 1,983,573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of GH Research by 31,790.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in GH Research by 373.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

GH Research Company Profile

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

