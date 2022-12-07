GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. GitLab updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.15)-($0.14) EPS.

GitLab Stock Performance

GTLB opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. GitLab has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $97.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 277,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at $31,360,928.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $352,736.16. Following the sale, the executive now owns 889,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,933,868.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GitLab by 73.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GitLab by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,314,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in GitLab by 7,180.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,622 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in GitLab by 174.6% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 961,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,338,000 after purchasing an additional 611,206 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in GitLab by 22.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 612,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,369,000 after purchasing an additional 112,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

GTLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.54.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

