GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.15–$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $119.00 million-$120.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.28 million. GitLab also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.56–$0.55 EPS.

GTLB stock opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. GitLab has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $97.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.98.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. GitLab had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GTLB has been the topic of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on GitLab from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on GitLab to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on GitLab to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.54.

In other GitLab news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $191,066.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,055.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 277,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 3,574 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $191,066.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,649 shares in the company, valued at $890,055.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the first quarter worth $47,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in GitLab during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 62.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the third quarter worth about $230,000. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

