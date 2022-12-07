Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNYGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,276.00.

GVDNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Givaudan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,300 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Givaudan from CHF 2,900 to CHF 2,400 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Shares of Givaudan stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.62. 37,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,547. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.68. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $53.49 and a 52 week high of $105.80.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

