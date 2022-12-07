Glencore (LON:GLEN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $569.50

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 569.50 ($6.94) and last traded at GBX 569.50 ($6.94), with a volume of 2757699 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 558.30 ($6.81).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on GLEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 660 ($8.05) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 530 ($6.46) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Glencore from GBX 680 ($8.29) to GBX 625 ($7.62) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 750 ($9.15) price objective on Glencore in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 640 ($7.80) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 607.50 ($7.41).

Glencore Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 508.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 485.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.44 billion and a PE ratio of 552.45.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

