Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) PT Lowered to GBX 625 at Barclays

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Barclays from GBX 680 ($8.29) to GBX 625 ($7.62) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 500 ($6.10) to GBX 560 ($6.83) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 690 ($8.41) to GBX 660 ($8.05) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Glencore Stock Performance

GLNCY traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 663,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,897. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.24. Glencore has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

