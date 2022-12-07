GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CEO Sells $118,673.94 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $118,673.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,928,433.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Amanpal Singh Bhutani also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 4th, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $148,051.37.
GoDaddy Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of GDDY traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.88. 735,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,657. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $88.32.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 5.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 23.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GoDaddy Company Profile
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GoDaddy (GDDY)
- 3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
- How Long Does it Take to Become a Profitable Trader?
- Is Autozone Ready To Rally For Another Profitable Lap?
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.