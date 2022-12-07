Gode Chain Tops 24 Hour Volume of $411,942.94 (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 7th. Gode Chain has a market cap of $148.51 million and $411,942.94 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gode Chain token can now be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $942.39 or 0.05601455 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.50 or 0.00496329 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,035.01 or 0.29927505 BTC.

Gode Chain Profile

Gode Chain was first traded on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

