Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 71,503 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,435,682 shares.The stock last traded at $3.09 and had previously closed at $3.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.95 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $653.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $765.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.14 million. Equities analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOL. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 442.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth $40,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the third quarter worth $57,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth $78,000. 1.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

(Get Rating)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Featured Articles

