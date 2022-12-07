Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Gap Down to $3.15

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.15, but opened at $3.06. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 8,055 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.95 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.83. The firm has a market cap of $655.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $765.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.14 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.2% during the first quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 240,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 42.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 442.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Further Reading

